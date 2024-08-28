Vikings try to keep up in deep division after entering post-Cousins era at QB

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-10)

EXPECTATIONS: The third season under head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was bound to be a transition year after the departure of QB Kirk Cousins, and the season-ending knee injury for J.J. McCarthy put a damper on the excitement around the rookie's development. Newcomer Sam Darnold's bridge role will now last all season. With superstar WR Justin Jefferson fueling the offense and capable defensive coordinator Brian Flores employing six new starters through free agency, the outlook for the Vikings is far from bleak, but they're facing a formidable division after the Lions and Packers pulled away last season and the Bears stockpiled more offensive talent. While this is by far the best situation for Darnold as a starter since he was drafted third overall in 2018 by the Jets, his career record is just 21-35.

NEW FACES: Darnold, CB Stephon Gilmore, RB Aaron Jones, K Will Reichard, CB Shaquill Griffin, OLB Jonathan Greenard, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, OLB Dallas Turner, LB Blake Cashman, DL Jerry Tillery.

KEY DEPARTURES: Cousins, DE Danielle Hunter, RB Alexander Mattison, WR K.J. Osborn, K Greg Joseph, LB Jordan Hicks, OLB D.J. Wonnum, OLB Marcus Davenport, QB Joshua Dobbs, DL Dean Lowry.

STRENGTHS: Jefferson leads a group of pass-catchers that's good enough in O'Connell's productive playbook to withstand any potential short-term absence of standout TE T.J. Hockenson, who's in the final stage of recovery from a torn ACL. The addition of Jones, who had a strong finish to his last of seven seasons with the rival Packers, gives Darnold a potential playmaker out of the backfield. The tackle tandem of Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill is as good as there is in the league.

WEAKNESSES: The rushing attack has been one of the NFL's least effective under O'Connell. The combination of Jones and the up-and-coming Ty Chandler ought to give the offensive line its best opportunity yet to provide capable and consistent run blocking. The Vikings are a lot older and wiser at CB, but questions remain about whether they can stay healthy and viable at a vital position.

CAMP DEVELOPMENT: McCarthy's meniscus injury that occurred in the first preseason game wasn't the only setback of the summer. The team is still mourning the loss of rookie CB Khyree Jackson, who died in a car crash with two close friends last month. Then Mekhi Blackmon, who was slated for regular duty in the nickel defense, tore his ACL on the first day of camp. The 13-year veteran Gilmore was a late signing, a headliner addition who with Byron Murphy Jr. and Griffin will give the Vikings their most talented trio of CBs — if healthy — in years.

FANTASY PLAYER TO WATCH: Reichard. The sixth-round draft pick from Alabama had a stellar preseason and ought to get plenty of prime field goal opportunities kicking indoors for nine games, with Darnold needing to prove he can consistently deliver TDs on possessions that pass the 20-yard line.

