Report: Vince Wilfork wants out

Patriots fans were delighted at the news that the team signed cornerback Darrelle Revis last night. But that euphoria might be tempered somewhat by the fact that another key member of the team, veteran defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, apparently wants out of New England.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Wilfork has asked the team to be released, citing Wilfork's unwillingness to structure a contract that pays him $7.5 million in 2014.

Wilfork spent most of the season on injured reserve, recovering from an Achilles injury. But he is said to be ready for the start of training camp; where that training camp will be now remains to be seen. It's unknown whether the Patriots will grant Wilfork his wish, or whether they'll dig in and try to wait him out.

While details of Wilfork's displeasure with his situation in New England haven't been revealed, it wouldn't be surprising if the timing of the news of his request is related to the Revis news. After all, the Patriots were willing to pay an outsider $12 million for the 2014 season, so it would be understandable if Wilfork is ticked that the team he has worked so hard for is now asking him to take less money.

So by the time training camp does open, the Patriots might be without one more important piece from the perennial AFC East champions.