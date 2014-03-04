Want to make extra-points more exciting? Here's a suggestion ...

The extra-point may soon become extra-long.

According to NFL.com, the league’s Competition Committee has discussed tinkering with the point-after touchdown this preseason and, according to one member, held preliminary talks about spotting the ball for the kick at the 25 rather than the 2 where it is currently placed. The result would be a 43-yard attempt for one point.

“There is no consensus yet,” the committee member told NFL.com. “We could experiment in preseason, but we are not there yet.”

The topic will likely be discussed at the NFL Owners Meetings in Orlando at the end of this month.

In 2013 there were 1,267 extra points attempted. Only five were unsuccessful. Commissioner Roger Goodell lamented the play recently, considering it virtually automatic and not exciting. In 2013 the conversion rate of field goals between 40 and 49 yards was 83 percent.

My suggestion? Teams kick (or attempt a two-point conversion) from the opposite yardline where they received the ball but no further away than the 35. In other words, if a team takes over on a touchback and drives 80 yards for a touchdown, they get to attempt the extra point from their opponent’s 20. That would be a 37-yard kick attempt. If they drive 99 yards, they are rewarded with the ball at the 1 for a PAT. If they only needed to go five yards after a takeaway or score on a defensive or special teams play, the ball is spotted at the 35. That would result in a kick attempt of 53 yards – probably the average range where most coaches start to bite their nails – or a Hail Mary-type of play to get the ball into the end zone.

I’m not saying it’s perfect. But it would be exciting.