Commanders choose to 'be bold' going for it on 4th down, and that has them still in the playoffs

Gutsy calls by coach Dan Quinn helped the Washington Commanders win a playoff game and take another step further in a season that had already exceeded just about every external expectation.

Those should be no surprise given his philosophy.

“I never want to look back and say, ‘Man, I wish I had gone for it,’” Quinn said recently. “I hope that’s my legacy one day long down the road: They say, ‘Man, that dude went for it.’ I hope our team plays that way.”

Playing that way, Quinn opted to go for it on fourth down five times in the wild-card game at Tampa Bay. The Commanders converted on three of them, including a late touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels to Terry McLaurin, on the way to beating the Buccaneers and setting up a trip to face NFC-leading Detroit in the divisional round on Saturday night.

“We’re not going to be reckless, but when there’s a chance and a moment for us to capture it and to be bold, we’re not going to look back,” Quinn said Monday. “We’ve practiced it a lot, so it does give us a lot of faith and confidence when those moments come up.”

The Commanders went 20 for 23 on fourth down during the regular season, a conversion rate of 87% that is the best of any NFL team since 2000, when Indianapolis was 9 for 10. Quinn said part of what makes them exceptional in those situations is collective poise, and that starts with Daniels, the rookie quarterback who does not seem fazed by pressure.

Asked Sunday night about the coaching staff's decisions to go for it so often, Daniels said, “Obviously they’re confident in us to get the first down, so I’m confident in the guys to go out there and block, make plays and move the chains.”

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn speaks at a news conference after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Jason Behnken

The couple of times being bold did not pay off — once in the first quarter and again in the fourth — could have become costly.

Instead, the late chance missing on fourth-and-goal from the Tampa Bay 3 was followed by Baker Mayfield's fumble that was recovered by Bobby Wagner, and when it was fourth-and-2 from the 5 a few plays later, the decision was to go again and Daniels' throw to McLaurin put Washington ahead with 10 minutes left.

Those decisions are not spur of the moment. Quinn said practices throughout the week are meant to prepare players for when he'd like to go for it, and he communicates on the sideline during games to make sure everyone is on the same page.

“It does change depending on time, score of the game, field position — all of those,” Quinn said. “It’s not one size fits all. But we do discuss it all the way through.”

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, left, talks with officials during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. Credit: AP/Chris O'Meara

What’s working

Daniels continues to master the offense, knowing when to tuck the ball and run and when to remain a passer and make a throw from the pocket. The 24-year-old accounted for 304 yards, and his only sack was a scramble on which he got back to the line of scrimmage.

“It’s the playoffs, but it’s still the same game," said Wagner, the six-time All-Pro linebacker who has developed a strong rapport with Daniels. "The stakes are a little different, but he came in and played the game that we know he’s capable of playing and did a great job.”

What needs help

The Commanders continue to struggle running the ball handing it off to their backs. Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols combined for just 44 yards on 19 carries, gaining only a little more than Daniels' 36 on 13.

That actually brought up the team's average slightly. Over the past five games — all victories — running backs have averaged 2.24 yards a carry.

Stock up

Zane Gonzalez was not the first choice to be kicker, or even the sixth. He's the seventh on the roster since the spring and the fourth to play this season for the Commanders, but, boy, are they glad to have him.

Gonzalez banked the buzzer-beating, game-winning 37-yard field goal off the right upright and in to give the franchise its first playoff win in 19 years. He also connected from 52 and 22 yards earlier in the game.

“He’s really been doing that in practice, as well, where he’s hitting it good,” Quinn said. “For him to be able to step up and deliver, and then also a game-winner at the end — that’s a big deal for us."

Stock down

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was on the wrong end of his matchup against Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, giving up a handful of catches, including a touchdown, before adjustments led to some double coverage and rookie Mike Sainristil getting that responsibility. Evans finished with 92 yards.

Quinn said Lattimore, playing his first game since aggravating a hamstring injury that dogged him for much of the season, was on something of a pitch count for snaps.

But with All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown up next, the secondary needs more out of Lattimore to have a chance.

Injuries

Defensive tackle Daron Payne (finger), rookie tight end Ben Sinnott (shoulder) and rookie linebacker Jordan Magee (hamstring) left Sunday night. Quinn said Magee would likely miss the Lions game.

Key number

3 — Games quarterbacked by Daniels in which the Commanders had no punts and no turnovers. That's already more than the combined regular-season and playoff careers of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Joe Montana and Patrick Mahomes.

Next steps

Get ready for another heavyweight bout at the Lions, who opened as 8 1/2-point favorites on BetMGM Sportsbook. It might take more Daniels magic to pull off a bigger upset, but Quinn is unconcerned about the short week hurting his team's preparation.