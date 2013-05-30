SportsFootball

Washington Redskins' Robert Griffin III throws at OTAs, continues rehab

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III practices during an organized...

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III practices during an organized team activity. (May 30, 2013) Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ASHBURN, Va. -- Robert Griffin III had switched from a long-sleeved, black shirt to a white one, but his role in Washington's organized team activities at Redskins Park remained the same from a week ago.

Last year's offensive rookie of the year Thursday again threw in a quadrant of the practice field to fellow rehabbing Redskins Pierre Garcon, Fred Davis, Jordan Reed and Roy Helu as Griffin continued his recovery from Jan. 9 surgery on his right knee.

"It's been a journey," said Griffin, who ran two miles earlier this week for the first time since he was injured in the Jan. 6 playoff loss to Seattle. "Everyone gets to see the flowers and roses side of it out here throwing and running with a little bounce in your step. I've had to be patiently aggressive this whole time, let my body heal and be aggressive where I can.

"I'm still trying to make sure I stay focused, not just on the rehab part, but also . getting the mental reps, knowing (the offense) like the back of my hand. (I'm) mastering the offense so that I can continue to beat teams with my mind."

Griffin beat defenses with his mind, arm and legs last season in leading the Redskins to a 10-6 mark and their first NFC East title since 1999. He expects at least as much this season.

"There's a totally different feeling within the team," Griffin said. "I feel like outside the team people still doubt us. That's the way you want it to be. Last offseason . a lot of guys were trying to prove to the coaches that they should be here. They're doing the same thing this offseason, but I think there's a little more confidence going about that.

"We know with the guys we have coming back and with the guys that we've added, we can be really good this year."

SEE PHOTOSNFL draft: How these 52 QBs have done

More football news

Didn't find what you were looking for?