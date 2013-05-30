Washington Redskins' Robert Griffin III throws at OTAs, continues rehab

ASHBURN, Va. -- Robert Griffin III had switched from a long-sleeved, black shirt to a white one, but his role in Washington's organized team activities at Redskins Park remained the same from a week ago.

Last year's offensive rookie of the year Thursday again threw in a quadrant of the practice field to fellow rehabbing Redskins Pierre Garcon, Fred Davis, Jordan Reed and Roy Helu as Griffin continued his recovery from Jan. 9 surgery on his right knee.

"It's been a journey," said Griffin, who ran two miles earlier this week for the first time since he was injured in the Jan. 6 playoff loss to Seattle. "Everyone gets to see the flowers and roses side of it out here throwing and running with a little bounce in your step. I've had to be patiently aggressive this whole time, let my body heal and be aggressive where I can.

"I'm still trying to make sure I stay focused, not just on the rehab part, but also . getting the mental reps, knowing (the offense) like the back of my hand. (I'm) mastering the offense so that I can continue to beat teams with my mind."

Griffin beat defenses with his mind, arm and legs last season in leading the Redskins to a 10-6 mark and their first NFC East title since 1999. He expects at least as much this season.

"There's a totally different feeling within the team," Griffin said. "I feel like outside the team people still doubt us. That's the way you want it to be. Last offseason . a lot of guys were trying to prove to the coaches that they should be here. They're doing the same thing this offseason, but I think there's a little more confidence going about that.

"We know with the guys we have coming back and with the guys that we've added, we can be really good this year."