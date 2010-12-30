Week 17 unpredictable for fantasy football

While most fantasy football seasons ended in Week 16, some leagues still utilize Week 17. If you do, I suggest urging your commissioner to change it next season. There are too many unpredictable scenarios as many players rest with playoff positions secure. It's not as bad this season, but the risk is high trying to figure out how much playing time some players will get. The Eagles and Jets don't have much to play for so all of their regular starters are very risky. Here are some good plays.

Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers, QB): Every time it appears like the Steelers will focus on the run, they don't. The offensive line isn't run blocking well and Roethlisberger is adept at throwing on the run. The Steelers are playing for a first-round bye.

Ryan Mathews (Chargers, RB): He's been a bust, but anyone who watches him run knows the talent is there. Just check out his TD run last week. Injuries have hindered him, too. Mike Tolbert is out with an injury and while the Chargers don't have anything to play for this is a big audition for Mathews, who could get 20 carries against a Broncos defense that has allowed 23 rushing TDs. Darren Sproles is a good play in PPR leagues.

Fred Jackson (Bills, RB): Statistical incentive is a motivating factor in the final week. Jackson needed 150 yards last season to reach 1,000 yards rushing and rushed for 212 yards on 33 carries. The Bills already have talked about Jackson attaining that mark again and he needs 108 to reach 1,000. The Jets should rest starters as the game goes along and they have been more vulnerable against the run in recent weeks.

Jonathan Stewart (Panthers, RB): Stewart rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries last week, but looked good against the Steelers, who shut down every running back. In the previous four games, he rushed for at least 92 yards, including two consecutive games of at least 130 yards and that's despite inept play at quarterback showing why Stewart will be a high pick next season.

Brandon Marshall (Dolphins, WR): He has 21 catches for 208 yards with a TD the last two weeks and the Patriots struggle defending the pass.

Mario Manningham (Giants, WR): Lots of targets with Hakeem Nicks out.

Mike Wallace (Steelers, WR): Showed tremendous improvement in route running and capable of big play every time he touches the ball.

Jacoby Jones (Texans, WR): Has at least five catches and 50 yards in three consecutive games, including five catches for 115 yards with a TD last week. The Jaguars have allowed 27 passing TDs. If Andre Johnson sits, upgrade Jones.

Jason Avant (Eagles, WR): The Eagles will rest many of their top offensive players and Avant should get a lot of targets against an awful Cowboys secondary.

Danario Alexander (Rams, WR): The Rams spread the ball around, but he saw an increase in snaps last week and produced six catches for 99 yards. The Seahawks struggle against receivers the size of Alexander, who is 6-5.