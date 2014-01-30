Wes Welker agrees with Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman made it clear at Tuesday's Super Bowl Media Day (when he was asked football-related questions) that the Seattle Seahawks' defensive scheme is simple. They don't disguise anything.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker agreed with that assessment Thursday.

"They pretty much just line up, and say, ‘Hey we are better than you, and we’re going to beat you,'" Welker said. "They do a great job [in different[ situations, and getting pressure on the quarterback. Their defensive backs are instinctive and can make plays. We will definitely have our hands full on Sunday.”