Woodyard will need more than Google to eat search results

Upon arriving in town for the start of Super Bowl week, Denver Broncos linebacker Wesley Woodyard was asked what the last thing he Googled.

“Best food places in New York,” he said.

Makes sense, except Woodyard might have been surprised to learn he’ll have to commute across the Hudson River to get to any of Manhattan’s finest eateries.

The Broncos – and the Seattle Seahawks – are staying all week at Jersey City hotels.

“It’s part of our two-state Super Bowl and location, location, location,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “Teams are practicing at the Jets and Giants facilities nearby. Media day is in Newark at the Prudential Center.”

And on the other days players are required to make themselves available to reporters, the NFL is bussing the media to the teams’ Jersey City hotels before they leave for practice.

“We are bringing the media to them,” McCarthy said.

In other words, Woodyard and his teammates and opponents might never step foot in Manhattan all week.

