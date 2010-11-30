Westbrook has big game, 49ers lose Gore in victory

If San Francisco is able to pick up the pieces of its shattered early season and win the NFC West, it probably will have to do it without star running back Frank Gore.

Brian Westbrook’s performance in relief of the injured Gore in the 49ers’ 27-6 victory over free-falling Arizona on Monday night makes that prospect a bit easier to take.

“When our unquestioned leader goes down, you definitely feel some type of sorrow about what’s going on,” quarterback Troy Smith said of Gore, who broke his right hip, “but we had to keep pressing on. In his words, the only thing that matters is a win.”

While the 49ers (4-7) climbed to within one game of co-leaders St. Louis and Seattle in football’s worst division, Arizona (3-8) lost its sixth in a row, then quarterback Derek Anderson lost his temper when a reporter repeatedly asked why he was laughing on the sidelines with his team down by 18.

“It wasn’t funny. I wasn’t laughing about anything,” Anderson said.

But, the reporter persisted, the television camera showed him laughing with offensive guard Deuce Lutui.

“I’m just telling you right now what I do every single week. Every single week I put my freaking heart and soul into this,” Anderson shouted. “... I don’t’ go out there and laugh. It’s not funny. Nothing’s funny to me. I don’t want to go out there and get embarrassed on Monday night football.”

While Arizona’s offense was bad, the defense — especially up front — was worse.

Westbrook, who had 9 yards on five carries all season, carried 29 times for 136 yards and a touchdown in his 21st career 100-yard game, but first since Dec. 7, 2008, for Philadelphia against the New York Giants.

He was happy for the chance to show what he still can do.

“I think we have a lot of young guys, some of them have seen some of the things I’ve been able to do over the course of my career, some of them just don’t know,” he said. “They just see a guy running around the practice field. For me it meant a lot to have an opportunity to go out there and play and have an opportunity to have success.”

San Francisco, beaten at home by Tampa Bay 21-0 last week, improved to 3-1 since Troy Smith became starting quarterback.

The 49ers came out with great emotion, in stark contrast to Arizona.

Singletary was asked about Vernon Davis having tears in his eyes before the kickoff.

“Vernon is always a guy that’s very emotional,” Singletary said. “He loves the game. He loves football. Our guys know that. He’s a guy that makes a big difference. There were a few guys with tears in their eyes before the game. It was interesting.”

Arizona, two-time defending division champion, has not lost this many in a row since dropping eight straight in 2006, Dennis Green’s final season as coach.

“Personally, I’m embarrassed,” wide receiver Steve Breaston said. “I don’t know what to do. I just to keep working hard. It’s really frustrating.”

The 49ers rushed for 261 yards, by far their season high and the most allowed by the Cardinals this season.

Westbrook, who led the league in rushing in 2007, was released a year ago after eight, often-spectacular seasons with Philadelphia, a move caused by a combination of his age and injury history as well as the $7.5 million he would have been due this season.

He signed with San Francisco on Aug. 16, but had hardly played at all until Gore went down Monday.

“I just kind of bided my time, tried to stay fresh, tried to stay focused,” Westbrook said, “and when I got my opportunity, make the most of it.”

The Arizona defense did not provide much resistance as San Francisco pushed around the home team at the line of scrimmage from the start.

“We got ‘outphysicaled’ tonight and that’s not something I’m very happy with,” Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said. “I’m disappointed, I’m hurt. I feel like we have a better team than what we showed tonight but obviously we don’t. This is what we are.”

Gore was hurt in San Francisco’s first series, then briefly tried to come back before going out for good in the second period.

He gained 25 and 15 yards in his first two carries, a sign of things to come against an Arizona defense that entered the game last in the league in points allowed.

Singletary said he went with Westbrook, rather than rookie Anthony Dixon, because of experience and track record.

“He is a pro. When he came in we told him that it is a long year and when your number is going to be called be ready to step up,” Singletary said. “He is a bright guy, works hard and plays his role. Tonight he had to step up and he did.”

San Francisco, a team that has not scored more than 24 points in a game all season, led 21-6 at the half. The 49ers hadn’t scored that many by halftime in two years.

They have won three in a row over Arizona and are 5-2 in the series since Whisenhunt took over as Cardinals coach.