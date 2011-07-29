With Asomugha off to Eagles, what next for Jets?

So much for that proposed fearsome cornerback tandem the Jets were hoping to trot out on Sundays, the one that already had a few people mumbling some choice words.

In a stunning move that hardly anyone saw coming, the Jets lost out on the league's most coveted free agent Friday, watching All-Pro cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha agree to terms with the Eagles. ESPN reported Asomugha's deal is for five years and $60 million, with $25 million guaranteed.

It was a swift turn of events for the Jets, who thought they were in the driver's seat to land the four-time Pro Bowler heading into the day. They were considered the favorites to reel in the biggest fish in the free-agency pond, especially after the Texans dropped out of the bidding war Thursday night when they agreed to terms with Johnathan Joseph.

The Jets' fortunes appeared to look even better Friday morning when the 49ers dropped out of the bidding. But the Cowboys were being talked about as a real threat and that chatter heated up as Friday wore on. When the new Eagle landed in Philadelphia, it left more than a few jaws on the ground and forcing the Jets to go in another direction at cornerback.

So what now?

The Jets could turn their attention to Antonio Cromartie, but they don't appear to be champing at the bit to bring him back into the fold, particularly after he made it clear he wasn't about to offer a hometown discount to re-sign with the Jets. However, there doesn't seem to be much of a big market for Cromartie's services yet.

If the Jets did go after Cromartie, they'd probably first have to mend some sour feelings after their flirtation with Asomugha. When asked earlier in the week if he thought it might be difficult to smooth things over with Cromartie should the Asomugha pursuit prove to be unfruitful, All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis who wasn't quite sure.

"I don't know," he said Wednesday. "One thing is we all know this is a business. Before Nnamdi, we wanted Antonio Cromartie back. We can't leave him out. He has been a part of this team and he knows our defense."

So does reserve Drew Coleman, but he's no longer an option. According to a league source, he's headed to Jacksonville on a three-year deal worth a max of $7.4 million. Other possibilities may include Philadelphia's Asante Samuel, who could be on the move with Asomugha now there, and Nate Clements, released by the 49ers in a salary-cap move Thursday. Baltimore free agent Chris Carr is another to keep an eye on.

The bolting of Asomugha to the Eagles came a day after a flurry of activity from the Jets' AFC East rivals. The Patriots picked up defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth and wide receiver Chad Ochocinco via separate trades, and the Dolphins traded for running back Reggie Bush.

The Bills agreed to a four-year, $15-million pact with free agent wide receiver and kick returner Brad Smith, who would have liked to return to the Jets but didn't want to wait around since they were mostly focused on Asomugha.

Notes & quotes: The Jets agreed to terms with three of their six draft picks: RB Bilal Powell (fourth round), QB Greg McElroy (seventh) and WR Scotty McKnight (seventh) . . . P Chris Bryan has agreed to a deal with the Jets, according to agent David Canter . . . The Jets signed undrafted free-agent OL Curtis Duron and CB Jeremy McGee . . . Backup QBs Mark Brunell and Kevin O'Connell were waived . . . QB Erik Ainge, who retired last month, was moved off the reserve/did not report list.