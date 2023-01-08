Germans take 5 of possible 6 medals in bobsled at Winterberg

WINTERBERG, Germany — Francesco Friedrich ended a three-race winless drought on Sunday, driving to a four-man World Cup victory to cap a day when Germany won five out a possible six medals.

Friedrich and his team of Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schuller finished their two runs in 1 minute, 49.07 seconds. The British sled driven by Brad Hall was second in 1:49.25, and Germany's sled driven by Johannes Lochner was third in 1:49.27.

Friedrich's three-race streak without a win was the Olympic champion's and world champion's longest since 2020. He has now medaled in 81 of his last 87 international races.

Germany swept a women's race earlier Sunday, continuing its dominance on the Winterberg track. German women have captured 11 of a possible 12 medals in the last four races at Winterberg.

Laura Nolte and Neele Schuten prevailed in 1:53.74. Lisa Buckwitz and Kira Lipperheide were second in 1:54.09 and Kim Kalicki and Leonie Fiebig got third in 1:54.20.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love were fourth for the U.S., finishing in 1:54.43.

The World Cup bobsled and skeleton circuit moves to Altenberg, Germany, next weekend.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports