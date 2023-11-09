Max Homa says it's 'mildly shocking' to share first-round lead at Nedbank after long break from golf

SUN CITY, South Africa — After his longest break from golf and then time spent on safari, Max Homa felt anxious about the state of his game heading into the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.

He needn’t have worried.

Homa holed a 16-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to shoot 6-under 66 on Thursday and join Nicolai Hojgaard, Dan Bradbury and Vincent Norrman in a share of the first-round lead in Sun City in the next-to-last event of the European tour season.

The American was bogey-free around the Gary Player Golf and Country Club, which he barely knew after a shortened build-up that included a practice round on Tuesday being wiped out because of rain.

The No. 8-ranked Homa hasn’t played since the Ryder Cup outside Rome that finished Oct. 1, and where he collected 3 1/2 points to be the highest scorer for the United States in its loss to the Europeans. His last strokeplay event was the Fortinet Championship in mid-September.

No wonder he said it was “mildly shocking” that he went so low.

“I learned I can be uncomfortable and play well, which is cool,” said Homa, who went on what he described as a “life-changing” safari trip with Justin Thomas over the weekend to make the most of his time in Africa. "Sometimes golfers, and myself in particular, try to feel as perfect as possible going into events and I felt far from that.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be perfect so I think I had a nice game plan and tried to settle me into feeling a little bit off out there and almost dumb it down a little bit. That’s what I learned.”

Homa was happy to find the center of the green and take his chances with some long putts in the early holes. He made two of them — including from 25 feet at No. 6 — and also made birdie from 4 feet at the eighth, before picking up three more birdies in his last five holes.

“I’ve just got to keep the ball in front of me and do my best to limit mistakes, like I did today," Homa said.

Norrman, a Swede with two wins since July, also had a bogey-free round containing six birdies while Bradbury rolled in a 75-foot putt for eagle at his last hole — No. 9 — to join the lead.

A year ago, Bradbury won the Joburg Open in South Africa for his first European tour title.

“I think it’s the steaks every night, to be honest — that’s my diet out here," said Bradbury, an Englishman ranked No. 251.

Hojgaard, who played against Homa at the Ryder Cup, had eight birdies and was the first to set the 6-under target at an event some label “Africa's Major.”

Adrian Meronk, Ryo Hisatsune and Julien Guerrier were tied for fifth place, a shot off the lead, after 67s while Tommy Fleetwood — seeking a third straight win at the Nedbank — double-bogeyed the last after hitting his approach into the water and shot 71.

Thomas, who like Homa received an invitation to play, shot 72.