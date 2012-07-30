Barclays at a glance

The Barclays

First leg of PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

Aug. 23-26, Bethpage Black

Practice rounds: Aug 21-22

Tickets: TheBarclaysGolf.com

Special promotions: Officials announced Monday that all active, retired and reserve military personnel and their families will be admitted for free (download tickets at birdiesforthebrave.com); "Operation Shower," a baby shower for 40 women whose spouses are deployed military members will be at the tournament's Brave Patriots Outpost on Aug. 22.

Special site: The Black Hole -- Bleachers and suites have been built around the par-3 17th to create a stadium effect, like that at the Phoenix Open.