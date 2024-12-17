High school junior Blades Brown becomes pro golfer at 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blades Brown is ready to become a professional golfer even before finishing high school.

Brown, a 17-year-old junior in high school in Nashville, Tennessee, announced on social media Tuesday that he will turn pro. He already has accepted an exemption to play a PGA Tour event at The American Express in January.

Brown made the cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May — a tournament held opposite one of the PGA Tour's signature event — and tied for 26th.

“This is not a decision that I take lightly, and I have spent the past months weighing all possible options before deciding on what I know is best for me,” Brown said.

Brown was the youngest player to lead the 36-hole qualifying for the U.S. Amateur in 2023, losing in the second round of match play. He was invited to a Walker Cup practice session and withdrew with an eye on turning pro.

Akshay Bhatia also turned pro at age 17 in 2019 and finally reached the PGA Tour four years later when he won an opposite-field event. Ty Tryon earned a PGA Tour card through Q-school in 2001 — he had to wait until 18 to become a member. He made only six cuts in 30 starts.