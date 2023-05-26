Campillo sees lead at KLM Open trimmed to 2 shots

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo saw his lead at the KLM Open trimmed to two strokes after shooting 1-under 71 in the second round of the European tour event on Friday.

A day after making 10 birdies in an opening-round 63 to gain a three-shot lead, Campillo was efficient rather than spectacular around Bernardus Golf in picking up strokes on the fourth and 15th holes. His only bogey of the day was on the fifth after driving into trees and then finding a greenside bunker.

“It wasn’t even close to yesterday’s round but I played solid,” said Campillo, who is seeking his second win of 2023 — after the Kenya Open in March — and the fourth of his career on the European tour.

“After a 9 under, it’s hard to play the day after so I was trying to have an under-par round, which I did, so I’m quite happy with it.”

The 36-year-old Campillo is 10 under par overall. His nearest challenger is Renato Paratore, a 455th-ranked Italian, who shot 68.

Daniel Hillier of New Zealand shot 67 and was alone in third, a further stroke behind.