China's Ruoning Yin opens 2-shot lead in LPGA Tour's LA Open

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Ruoning Yin shot a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead in the LPGA Tour's DIO Implant LA Open.

Yin had four birdies in a four-hole stretch on the back nine at Palos Verdes Golf Club and closed with two pars for a 14-under 199 total. The 20-year-old Chinese player opened with rounds of 68 and 64.

Hyo Joo Kim, tied with Yin for the second-round lead, was second after a 69.

Georgia Hall of England was third at 10 under after a tournament-record 62. She played the front nine in 7-under 29 with two eagles and three birdies and added two birdies on the back nine.

Nasa Hataoka, the Japanese player who won last year at Wilshire Country Club, had a 66 to join Danielle Kang (65), Atthaya Thitikul (66) and Perrine Delacour (67) at 9 under. Megan Khang (70) and Maude-Aimee Leblanc (71) were 8 under.