Dale Whitnell keeps lead at Scandinavian Mixed as Yannik Paul closes in

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Dale Whitnell will take a four-shot lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Mixed, where women and men play on the same course for one prize fund and trophy, after Yannik Paul cut into his advantage Saturday.

The 34-year-old Whitnell, whose sole appearance at a major was 11 years ago, took a big step toward his first career win on the European tour when he shot an 11-under 61 Friday.

He kept that advantage largely intact Saturday with a 70 to move to 19-under 197 overall despite carding his first bogey of the tournament on the second hole and then double bogeys on the ninth and 16th.

Paul cut into Whitnell's lead with a 68 to move to 15 under for the tournament. Richie Ramsay (69) is third, two shots further back.

Paul, who had back-to-back second-place finishes in February, has overtaken Whitnell to win before. At last year's Mallorca Open, Whitnell had the second-round lead, four strokes ahead of Paul, but the German player took the first win of his career.

Dutch player Anne Van Dam, widely considered one of the biggest hitters on the Ladies European Tour, hit eight birdies and an eagle on her way to a 63 to rise to fourth as the leading women's player. That was the joint-best round of the day, matched only by 20-year-old Ryo Hitsasune, who is tied for 13th.

The best-placed women's players at the halfway stage had been tied for 13th, but a series of impressive performances meant the third round ended with three sitting in a tie for fifth or better.

Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom pleased the home crowd with a 64 to move level with Gabriella Cowley, one shot behind Van Dam and eight behind Whitnell. Cowley also hit a career-best 64 that included three eagles, the same number that the English player had hit all season prior to Saturday. Matthew Jordan and Sean Crocker join them in a tie for fifth.

The co-sanctioned event on the men’s European tour and the Ladies European Tour features a field of 78 men and 78 women. Linn Grant won the Scandinavian Mixed last year to become the first woman to win an event on the European tour. She was tied for 32nd on 5 under Saturday.