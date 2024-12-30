SportsGolf

Lydia Ko becomes a Dame in New Year's honors in New Zealand

FILE -Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, waves to the crowd...

FILE -Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, waves to the crowd wearing her gold medal during the medal ceremony following the final round of the women's golf event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Le Golf National, in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. Credit: AP/Matt York

By The Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Hall of Famer Lydia Ko has been made a Dame in the New Year’s honors list in New Zealand for her services to golf.

A damehood is the female equivalent of a knighthood and she’s become Dame Lydia Ko after receiving one of New Zealand's highest civil honors on Tuesday.

Ko is the youngest New Zealander at age 27 to receive the honor.

The Korean-born Ko won the women's tournament at this year's Paris Olympics and also in 2024 became the 35th and youngest inductee to the LPGA Hall of Fame. Ko won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and a silver medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Ko was described in a citation accompanying the honors list as New Zealand's most successful golfer with 30 professional victories, including three majors.

In 2012 Ko became the youngest player, male or female, to win a professional championship when she won the women's New South Wales Open in Australia aged 14.

A year later, at 15, she became the youngest player to win an LPGA tour event. In February 2015, aged 17 years, 9 months and 9 days, she became the youngest player male or female to attain the No. 1 world ranking.

Ko is based in Orlando, Florida.

More golf news

Lydia Ko becomes a Dame in New Year's honors in New Zealand
Scottie Scheffler injures right hand on a broken glass, withdraws from PGA Tour opener in Hawaii
Tales from the tour in a year filled with medals and tears and a few digs5m read
Gary Player is 89 and has a new girlfriend. Nelly Korda has dog sledding in her holiday plans5m read
Masters gets 9 more players from top 50 in the world ranking. Glover narrowly gets in2m read
Tiger's son makes the ace. Bernhard Langer makes the winning putt in playoff over Woods at PNC3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME