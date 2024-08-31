Island's End Golf and Country Club pro Darcy Cochran notches two aces in one season
Darcy Cochran’s home course is Island’s End Golf and Country Club in Greenport where she’s been working in the pro shop for the past eight years.
May 19 was a typical blustery East End spring day at Island’s End when she arrived at the 16th hole, the signature scenic par 3 that overlooks Long Island Sound. The hole was playing 124 yards that day and she pulled out a 3-wood to combat the gusts. A solid shot landed on the green and rolled right into the hole, the first ace of her career.
June 25 was more of a Long Island summer day when she stepped to the par 3 fifth tee with a 4-hybrid in her hand for the 123-yard shot. She launched that ball toward the green, but wasn’t sure of its fate.
But you guessed it, it was in the hole. Two aces in one season a little more than a month apart.
“My first one was on the 16th hole landed on the green rolled toward it and went in,” said Cochran, the 65-year-old Southold resident who formerly was a graphic designer in Manhattan.
“The second one, that was hard for me to see because of how the green was and where the flag was placed,” the 65-year-old said. “I wasn’t sure, I knew it was on the green. And once I got up there I noticed it was in the hole and I was celebrating. Two holes in one in a short period of time, I was amazed.”
Quite the feat for someone who has played the game for upward of 20 years and carries a handicap of 14.
Of course, there was some celebrating in the clubhouse later, and a customary bar tabs. “Sure, there were friends who joined me,” said Cochran. “It was great fun.”
And better still, the club picks up the bar tab for aces made by a member.