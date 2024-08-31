Darcy Cochran’s home course is Island’s End Golf and Country Club in Greenport where she’s been working in the pro shop for the past eight years.

May 19 was a typical blustery East End spring day at Island’s End when she arrived at the 16th hole, the signature scenic par 3 that overlooks Long Island Sound. The hole was playing 124 yards that day and she pulled out a 3-wood to combat the gusts. A solid shot landed on the green and rolled right into the hole, the first ace of her career.

June 25 was more of a Long Island summer day when she stepped to the par 3 fifth tee with a 4-hybrid in her hand for the 123-yard shot. She launched that ball toward the green, but wasn’t sure of its fate.

But you guessed it, it was in the hole. Two aces in one season a little more than a month apart.

“My first one was on the 16th hole landed on the green rolled toward it and went in,” said Cochran, the 65-year-old Southold resident who formerly was a graphic designer in Manhattan.

“The second one, that was hard for me to see because of how the green was and where the flag was placed,” the 65-year-old said. “I wasn’t sure, I knew it was on the green. And once I got up there I noticed it was in the hole and I was celebrating. Two holes in one in a short period of time, I was amazed.”

Quite the feat for someone who has played the game for upward of 20 years and carries a handicap of 14.

Of course, there was some celebrating in the clubhouse later, and a customary bar tabs. “Sure, there were friends who joined me,” said Cochran. “It was great fun.”

And better still, the club picks up the bar tab for aces made by a member.