Donald vs. Kaymer for Match Play crown

MARANA, Ariz. - As Casey Stengel wondered about the '62 Mets, so it must be asked about golfers from the United States: Can't anybody here play this game? At least well enough to make the finals of the WGC Accenture Match Play Championship?

The guy they call the "Germanator,'' Martin Kaymer - who now also must be called the world's No. 1 - and Luke Donald, the Englishman from Chicago, will play Sunday for the title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Dove Mountain, in the foothills some 20 miles north of Tucson.

That's assuming the rain and possible snow flurries predicted by weather forecasters do not postpone play.

Kaymer, who by reaching the last round overtook England's Lee Westwood at the top of the world rankings, defeated America's Bubba Watson, 1 up, Saturday in one semifinal. In the other, Donald crushed Matt Kuchar, another American, 6 and 5.

This will be the third straight year and fourth in the last five that no U.S. golfer has been in the final. Only when Tiger Woods defeated countryman Stewart Cink in 2008 was there an American in the competition the final day other than the dreaded consolation match, which will offer Watson against Kuchar Sunday.

As far as consolation, it may soothe American egos that the 33-year-old Donald graduated from Northwestern, won the 1999 NCAA championship and competes on the PGA Tour. And Kaymer, 26, from Düsseldorf, has a residence up I-10 in Scottsdale, although he has returned to competing mostly in Europe.

"There was no escaping Luke Donald,'' said Kuchar, who was the Tour's money leader in 2010. "I played decent and he just tore me up.''

Watson was similar in his comment about Kaymer, last year's PGA Championship winner. "He is playing really good,'' said Watson. "I just couldn't beat him.''

In the morning quarterfinals, Watson did beat J.B. Holmes in the biggest comeback in Accenture history. Holmes was 5 up after 10 holes, but through a series of his own errors - he hit a couple of shots into the Saguaro cactus and sagebrush - and Watson birdies, Bubba caught him on the 18th. Then Holmes drove a ball into the desert on the first extra hole, and Watson won, 1 up

Four years ago Holmes was 3 up on Woods with five to play in the first round and lost

In other quarters, Donald defeated Ryan Moore of the U.S., 5 and 4; Kuchar beat Y.E. Yang of Korea, the '09 PGA Champion, 2 and 1; and Kaymer built a 4-up lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez with four holes to play only to hang on for a 1 up victory.

Donald is one of the game's shorter hitters. But also one of its straightest. His iron game is brilliant. He's had 27 birdies in the 73 holes he's finished. Should he win the final, he'll rise to No. 3 in the rankings.

Donald sat out the early events this year, returning only last week for the Northern Trust Open at Riviera outside Los Angeles, where the second day he shot a 79. He said that merely was a case of being rusty.

"I've been playing good this week,'' said Donald. "I've been stringing together a lot of good rounds, making birdies. Twice he has won by scores of 6 and 5, once 5 and 4. He's never been past the 17th hole.

"There's more to the game than hitting it far,'' reminded Donald when he was told the course was 7,800-yards - although at 2,700 feet elevation it doesn't play that long.

"I pride myself on a very good short game. I work very hard at it.''