SportsGolf

Kinhult of Sweden leads Alfred Dunhill Championship after two rounds

By The Associated Press

MALELANE, South Africa — Marcus Kinhult of Sweden shot a 4-under 68 to take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Friday.

Kinhult entered the day tied for second place after a 65 in the opening round at Leopard Creek Country Club.

He added seven birdies to go with three bogeys to move top of the leaderboard.

Dean Burmester, Dale Whitnell and Andrea Pavan are his nearest chasers.

No. 46 Thriston Lawrence, the only player in the 156-man field ranked in the top 50, missed the cut after following up his opening-round 75 with a 72.

The tournament is the second straight in South Africa on the European tour, after last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.

More golf news

Kinhult of Sweden leads Alfred Dunhill Championship after two rounds
Sullivan shoots 64 and leads by 1 at Alfred Dunhill Championship
Skins Game to make return to Thanksgiving week with a modern look1m read
Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf and PGA Tour match is giving back to fans of a divided sport2m read
Scottie Scheffler in a landslide to win PGA Tour player of the year for third straight time2m read
Brooks Koepka anticipates Ryder Cup vibe in LIV vs. PGA Tour match in Las Vegas2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME