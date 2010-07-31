Golf Foundation offers prizes to take survery

The National Golf Foundation estimates there are 27 million golfers in the U.S., but it would like to be sure. It is conducting a census of golfers to determine who is playing, where they are playing and how often.

Census organizers believe that a more accurate accounting will help in marketing and in allocating resources to the right places. So the NGF is asking golfers to register at www.americangolfcensus.com. Everyone who does will automatically be entered in a massive sweepstakes involving $100,000 in prizes. Those prizes include equipment from top manufacturers, lessons at Annika Sorenstam's golf academy and golf vacations to Pebble Beach, Pinehurst, Scotland and Ireland.

Joseph Beditz, president and CEO of the foundation, said it will take less than two minutes to participate in the census, and added, "The information supplied will have positive, far-reaching effects in support of the game we love."

Rittberger medalist

Garden City Golf Club pro Bob Rittberger was the medalist Wednesday in a Met Open Sectional Qualifier at Tuxedo Club in Tuxedo Park. He shot 3-under-par 68, best in a field of 156 and earning him a spot in the tournament to be held Aug. 24-26 at Bethpage Black.

August Kim of Searingtown finished third in the girls division of the Junior All-Star Tournament at Penn State, two shots behind Alexandra White of Honolulu and one behind Chayanid Prapassarangkul of Thailand. "My strength was my long game, this tournament. For future tournaments I hope to improve my short game and just do my best," said Kim.