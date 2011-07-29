Golf tip of the week

"I see too many golfers who don't give short putts their due respect. They attempt to knock them in one-handed, backhanded, with the outer toe of the putter, or in some other cockamamie way. The objective of the game is to get the ball in the hole. During a round of golf, give all putts under 4 feet your full attention, just like you do when you're driving off the tee. Put ample practice time into short putting. Make a game out of it. These putts require concentration, finesse, and steady nerves. The next time you have a 3-footer for birdie, you'll be prepared to knock it in with confidence."

-- Bill Milgrim, PGA teaching professional,

Gold Coast Golf Center at Oyster Bay GC