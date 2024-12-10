PGA Tour and LPGA Tour get together for mixed team. Europe stays in South Africa

PGA Tour and LPGA Tour

GRANT THORNTON INVITATIONAL

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 7,382 (men), 6,700 (women). Par: 72.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner's share: $500,000 per player.

Television: Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champions: Jason Day and Lydia Ko.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Race to CME Globe champion: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week on the PGA Tour: Scottie Scheffler won the Hero World Challenge.

Last tournament on the LPGA: Jeeno Thitikul won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Notes: The 54-hole tournament features 16 two-player teams of PGA Tour and LPGA players. It is in its second year after mixed team had been gone since 1999. ... Jason Day and Lydia Ko are among four returning teams from last year. The others are Canadians Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson, Tony Finau and Nelly Korda, and Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson. ... The LPGA was at Tiburon three weeks ago for its season-ending CME Group Tour Championship won by Jeeno Thitikul. ... Thitikul is playing with Tom Kim. ... Finau withdrew from the Hero World Challenge last week while recovering from October knee surgery. ... Five of the top 10 players in the women's world ranking are in the field. The highest-ranked PGA Tour player is Sahith Theegala at No. 13, playing with Allisen Corpuz. ... Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon and Jake Knapp are all playing, each of them first-time winners on the PGA Tour this year.

Next tournament: The Sentry on Jan. 2-5 (PGA Tour) and Grand Hilton Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 30-Feb. 2 (LPGA Tour).

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/ and https://www.lpga.com/

European Tour

ALFRED DUNHILL CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Malelane, South Africa.

Course: Leopard Creek CC. Yardage: 7,112. Par: 72.

Prize money: 1.5 million euros. Winner's share: 250,000 euros.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Louis Oosthuizen.

Race to Dubai leader: Johannes Veerman.

Last week: Johannes Veerman won the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Notes: The second straight week in South Africa features Louis Oosthuizen trying to become only the third player to repeat as champion in the Dunhill Championship. The other two are Charl Schwartzel and Pablo Martin. ... Schwartzel, Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester are the three LIV Golf players in their home tournament. ... The tournament dates to 2000. It always has been co-sanctioned by the European tour. ... Adam Scott won the first of his 29 worldwide titles in the 2001 Alfred Dunhill Championship. ... Ryggs Johnston of Montana, who earned a European tour card at Q-school and then won the Australian Open, is playing for the fourth straight week. He is not listed in the field for next week. ... Schwartzel has four victories and five runner-up finishes in his career at Leopard Creek. ... Thriston Lawrence at No. 46 is the only player in the field who is in the top 50 in the world ranking

Next week: AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

Other tours

PGA Tour: Q-School, TPC Sawgrass (Dye's Valley), Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Previous winner: Harrison Endycott. Television: Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Gippsland Super 6, Warragul CC, Warragul, Australia. Defending champion: Kerry Mountcastle. Online: https://pga.org.au/