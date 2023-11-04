Japanese Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka atop the leaderboard after three rounds of Japan Classic

OMITAMA, Japan — Japanese golfers Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka each shot 6-under 66 on Saturday to sit atop the leadboard with a one-stoke lead after the third round of the LPGA's Japan Classic.

They were both at 20-under 196 for three rounds. The two Japanese were also tied for the lead after the second round.

Japanese Mone Inami was one shot behind after a 65, and fellow Japanese Sora Kamiya was two back, also after a 65 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

There is a crowded field near the top with four players just four shots back, and four more just five off the pace. The second group includes American Rose Zhang, who shot a 65 on Saturday.

Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland was eight back after a 68.