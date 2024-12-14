SportsGolf

Kinhult leads by 2 shots heading into final round of Alfred Dunhill Championship

By The Associated Press

MALELANE, South Africa — Marcus Kinhult will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship as the Swedish golfer bids to win his first title on the European tour in 5 1/2 years.

Kinhult got up and down for birdie from a greenside bunker at the par-5 No. 18 to shoot 3-under 69 in the third round on Saturday. He was 14 under for the tournament.

Kinhult's second-round lead was trimmed by one stroke at Leopard Creek Country Club, with Ryan van Velzen moving into second place after a bogey-free 65 that included an eagle 3 at the 13th when he chipped in from a bunker.

Darius van Driel was three shots back in third after a round of 67.

The only other European tour title for the 28-year-old Kinhult came at the British Masters in May 2019.

The tournament is the second straight in South Africa on the European tour, after last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.

More golf news

Kinhult leads by 2 shots heading into final round of Alfred Dunhill Championship
UCLA alums Jake Knapp and Patty Tavatanakit birdie entire front 9 for 58 and lead mixed-team event1m read
Kinhult of Sweden leads Alfred Dunhill Championship after two rounds
Sullivan shoots 64 and leads by 1 at Alfred Dunhill Championship
Skins Game to make return to Thanksgiving week with a modern look1m read
Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf and PGA Tour match is giving back to fans of a divided sport2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME