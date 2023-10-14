Koepka shoots a 62 and builds a 3-shot lead in his LIV Golf title defense

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Brooks Koepka played bogey-free Saturday for an 8-under 62, building a three-shot lead in LIV Golf-Jeddah as he looks to win on Saudi Arabian soil for the second straight year.

Koepka picked up his first LIV Golf League victory at Royal Greens a year ago. He got off to a quick start Saturday by opening with six birdies in eight holes, then adding back-to-back birdies on the back nine.

Koepka, the PGA champion playing for the first time since the Ryder Cup, was at 12-under 128. He led by three shots over Sergio Garcia (63) and Charles Howell III (64).

This is the final individual event of the year. Cam Smith, who leads the points list, had to settle for a 68. Talor Gooch had a 64 as he tries to overtake Smith for the points title and the $18 million prize.

LIV Golf concludes its second season next week in Florida with the team championship.