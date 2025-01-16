SportsGolf

Hank Lebioda wins Korn Ferry Tour's season-opening Bahamas Golf Classic

By The Associated Press

NASSAU, Bahamas — Hank Lebioda won the season-opening Bahamas Golf Classic on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, beating S.H. Kim with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

Lebioda closed with a 4-under 66 to match Kim (63) at a tournament-record 18-under 262 on the Ocean Club course at Atlantis. Lebioda won in his 62nd start on the tour.

“I’m just proud, really proud,” the 31-year-old former Florida State player said. “A lot of work went into getting ready for this year and getting ready for this event. Very fortunate it all clicked, all clicked at the right time.”

Davis Shore was a stroke back after a 66. Austin Smotherman finished two shots back, also shooting 66.

The tournament was the first of two in the Bahamas, with The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic set to start Sunday at The Abaco Club.

