LI Golf notebook: Father serves son

John Schob of the Huntington Crescent Club saw a few of his fellow head pros at the Met Open qualifier this week. Before the round at Cold Spring Country Club, the pros said, "Hey John, good luck!" He had to tell them he wasn't in the field. "I'm working today," he said.

For this one day, the head pro was a caddie, for John Jr., a 16-year-old golfer and football player at St. Anthony's High School who was taking his first shot at a big local event.

"I told him before we went out, 'Look, I'm your caddie. I'll tell you what I think, but you do what you think is right,' " Schob said.

The pro texted his wife after their son was 3 under par through nine. A couple of bad holes on the back cost him and left him two shots from the cut. But he did learn a lot, his caddie said.

Park wins tourney

Annie Park of Levittown continued her strong season Thursday by winning the American Junior Golf Association Lessing's Classic in Sparta, N.J. Park, 16, had trailed by two at the start of the third day of the 54-hole event, but drew even with Cindy Ha of Demarest, N.J., and won on the second sudden-death hole.

Park had reached the semifinals of the U.S. Women's Public Links, beating Cheyenne Woods, Tiger's niece, in the quarterfinals, and made it to match play in the U.S. Girls Junior.

Met Amateur this week

The Met Amateur will be at Piping Rock Club in Locust Valley on Thursday through Sunday. The public is invited and admission is free.