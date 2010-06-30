LIers Crowley, Saladino finish high in Ike tourney

Mike Ballo Jr. just finished his senior year at St. John's and is just starting his golf future. The Stamford, Conn., resident won his second consecutive MGA Ike Championship Tuesday, finishing three rounds at Metropolis Country Club in White Plains at 5-under-par 208. Dylan Crowley from Glen Cove Country Club was fourth at 3 over, one shot ahead of Joe Saladino of Huntington Country Club.

Long Island pros Sean Farren of The Creek and Mark Brown of Tam O'Shanter both made the cut at the PGA Professional National Championship in French Lick, Ind., but fell short of qualifying for the PGA Championship. They tied for 59th and 66th, respectively. Long Island native Brad Lardon of Miramont CC in Bryan, Texas, tied for 73rd place. The top 20 places get into the PGA Championship.

Outings

The Master Plumbers Council will hold its 15th Annual Golf Outing to benefit united Cerebral Palsy on July 12 at Lake Success Golf Club. Call Barbara Tavella at 516-487-0831 or e-mail BarbaraTav@aol.com . . . The Fifth Annual Northport Lady Tiger Golf Outing, supporting the girls basketball team, will be July 19 at Crab Meadow Golf Course. Call 631-698-4418 . . . The Ed Purcell Memorial Fund Golf Outing will be July 22 at Eisenhower Blue. E-mail jk44@email.com.