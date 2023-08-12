Phil Mickelson cheered into contention at LIV Golf event in New Jersey

BEDMINSTER, N.J. -— The most beloved player at Trump National this weekend cranked up the crowd’s volume level Saturday afternoon when Phil Mickelson with a 67 surged into a tie for second place at 5-under through two rounds.

But when it comes to the latest bombshell gambling allegations, Mickelson is staying quiet, and he declined to take part in Saturday’s media session, despite LIV’s standard practice of having the top four finishers show up.

Mickelson did speak to a LIV reporter at the conclusion of Saturday’s broadcast, but the interrogation was limited to what happened on the course. He hasn’t won anywhere since the PGA championship in 2021 -— Mickelson defected to LIV for the following season — but finished in a tie for second at this year’s Masters. At age 53, he’s not taking a shot at a title for granted, LIV or not.

“It's been a couple years, and I would love getting back into that feeling of having a chance to win and having each shot bring that pressure about,” Mickelson said. “Sure, I'll feel it. That's why we still want to play or I still want to play because I love that challenge of trying to compete and trying to do that, and I still get nervous every time I have a chance.”

Evidently, Mickelson is unfazed by a new book detailing the breathtaking scale of his gambling addition, from allegedly betting more than $1 billion (against $100 million in losses) to trying to place a wager on his Team USA at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

On Saturday, Mickelson birdied two of his first three holes to trigger a back-and-forth battle all afternoon with two-day leader Cam Smith, who held firm with a 4-under 67 Saturday to remain in first place at nine-under.

Mickelson did suffer a costly slip late, missing a five-foot birdie putt on No. 17 — his final hole due to LIV’s shotgun format. The ball lipped the cup, and that fraction of an inch was was huge in retrospect as Smith birdied No. 18, his fifth in the last seven holes. Still, Mickelson was pleased with the performance overall, leaving him tied with Dean Burmester.

“My short game is starting to come around,” Mickelson said. “I'm starting to save some shots to keep the round going. I'm starting to drive the ball quite a bit straighter and in play.

“The game is getting easier, but you have to put it all together to score. I've hit a lot of good iron shots, too, and have had a lot of good opportunities to make some putts and birdies. The game is starting to feel easy again.”

Oddly enough, Smith makes it look hard at times, but has an uncanny knack for recovery. The Aussie’s been dialed in, whether hitting from a cart path or nailing a handful of saving bunker shots, and now he’ll have to contend with a loud pro-Phil gallery when the two are paired together for Sunday’s final round.

“I don't mind a rowdy crowd,” Smith said. “I actually quite enjoy it.

I think it's nice down the fairway, but once you're over the ball and you're trying to hit your shot, it's always just about committing to your shot and doing what you have to do to get it in there tight and keep making birdies.”

Smith already is familiar with distractions this week at Trump National. He partnered with former President Donald Trump during Thursday’s Pro-Am event, and it’s not just the attention generated by Trump at his own country club. There’s at least a half-dozen secret service agents along for the round. Maybe Smith isn’t the crowd favorite in New Jersey, but Trump is a big fan.

“He’s a great player — and I’ve played with all of them,” Trump told three reporters after Thursday’s event. “Cam is a really exceptional player. He’s a real star. He’s a fantastic guy. He doesn’t know he’s a star. He’s a regular guy, but he’s a big star. I know a lot of people that think they’re bigger stars than they are. But Cam is a real champion and I think he’s going to win a lot of majors.”

In the meantime, Smith has Mickelson to contend with, along with a challenging track. And the only person that approaches Trump’s popularity at Bedminster is Mickelson.

“The people here have been terrific,” Mickelson said. “Loud and supportive. It’s been a lot of fun. I’m looking for hopefully more tomorrow.”