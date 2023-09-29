Live updates |European blue fills the scoreboard at Ryder Cup

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — All the foursomes matches are on the course. All the boards are filled with European blue.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are 2 up in their match with Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns. Rahm holed a birdie putt from off the green at No. 2 and he nearly made a hole-in-one on the par-3 seventh hole when his tee shot struck the base of the pin.

The excitement has come from Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian star who once he sucked at chipping holed a brutally tough pitch off a tight lie on the fringe and over a ridge at the first hole. He hit the pin on another chip. And then he hit a chip that stayed in the rough.

Europe was up in three of the matches. The anchor match is tied through two holes. That one has the most star power — Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay. The American tandem has never lost in foursomes.

Fleetwood went 4-0 in France with Francesco Molinari, the famous “Moliwood” partnership. Now he's part of Fleetwood Mac.

Two of golf's best players finally got its biggest spectacle started Friday at the Ryder Cup.

Fans wait in the stands for the start of the first morning Foursome match on the 1st tee at the Ryder Cup golf tournament at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Credit: AP/Andrew Medichini

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, hit the opening tee shot at Marco Simone, the golf ball disappearing in a thick collar of rough down the left side of the fairway. Masters champion Jon Rahm found the right side of the fairway.

Anticipation from the two-year wait was evident in the pre-dawn darkness as thousands upon thousands of fans poured through the gates. And it didn't take long for the home crowd to remind the Americans they weren't at the comfort of home.

“You stink, Scottie,” one fan shouted as he was about to tee off. Another told Sam Burns to lay up when he was playing from the rough. That's nothing unusual from home fans at a Ryder Cup, the most raucous event in golf.

The Americans are coming off a 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits two years ago. They have not won on European soil since 1993.