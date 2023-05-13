Long Island golf professionals win number of awards

With the new golf season fully underway on Long Island, it’s worth noting that the 2022 season was a banner one for Long Island professionals as they swept a number of awards from the Met PGA Section.

And Cherry Valley head pro Ed Kelly retired on a high note, receiving the Patriot Award for his efforts in helping the men and women of the American armed forces. Kelly spent 43 years at Cherry Valley.

“The members of Cherry Valley were fantastic, they all came on board to raise money for the Folds of Honor,” said Kelly. 'We invited the Marines from the Marine base [1st Marine Corps District] here in Garden City to come and play golf with us one day. Most of them had never played golf. We had up to 36 foursomes some times. In the 43 years I’ve been at Cherry Valley that’s our proudest day by far. We’ve raised close to a million dollars over the years.”

As for his long tenure at the club, with typical modesty Kelly said: "They must be the most patient people in the world to put up with me. It’s been a dream come true.”

Doug Jansen, head pro at the Town of Islip’s Brentwood Country Club, was named merchandizer of the year for a public facility. Kirk Satterfield, pro at the Westhampton CC, was named merchandizer of the year for a private facility.

“Being the fact I am at a public course, the nature of the client, the nature of the client’s needs, are drastically different than at a private club,” said Jansen. “So when it comes to being the merchandiser of the year in the Met Section in the public sector it really is about providing services in an environment that usually doesn’t have it.”

The Bill Strausbaugh Award, given to the pro who who is dedicated to teaching others in the profession, when to Tim Garvin of the South Fork CC. Teacher of the Year went to Anthony Cancro of the Pine Hollow CC. The Deacon Palmer Award, given to the pro displaying integrity, character and leadership while overcoming obstacles, went to Lee Kaiser of Long Island National GC. The Sam Snead Award for contribution to the game went to Gene Bernstein, a Long Islander who is a past president of the MGA and whose family firm Northville Industries contributed much to the game on the Island.

Said Garvin of his award: “I count my blessings every day that I work in an industry that I love.”