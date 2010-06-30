Long Island golf: This week's aces

Aces

Dan Sullivan, Huntington Crescent Club, 13th hole, 180 yards, 5-iron

Keith Larsen, Nassau Country Club, 16th hole, 162 yards, 6-iron

Ann Marie Sami, Nassau Country Club, third hole, 115 yards, 3-wood

Dennis Barrett, The Woods at Cherry Creek, 13th hole, 189 yards, 5-iron

Helen Kelly, Garden City Country Club, second hole, 142 yards, driver

Steve Kinney, Heatherwood GC, ninth hole, 145 yards, 8-iron

Joe Naimoli, Heatherwood GC, seventh hole, 140 yards, 4-iron

Tyrone Constantine (of Williston Park), Bears Best Golf Course, Atlanta, third hole, 168 yards, 6-iron

Tom Greene, North Hempstead CC, 17th hole, 230 yards, 5-wood

Mark Huber (of Hempstead), Farmstead Golf & Country Club, Sussex, N.J., third hole, 197 yards, 3-hybrid

Eric Ross, Dix Hills GC, fifth hole, 168 yards, driver

Matt Russ (of Massapequa Park), Glen Riddle G.C., Berlin, Md., fourth hole, 160 yards, 8-iron

John Laurine, Hamlet Willow Creek, 16th hole, 150 yards, 6-iron