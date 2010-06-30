Long Island golf: This week's aces
Aces
Dan Sullivan, Huntington Crescent Club, 13th hole, 180 yards, 5-iron
Keith Larsen, Nassau Country Club, 16th hole, 162 yards, 6-iron
Ann Marie Sami, Nassau Country Club, third hole, 115 yards, 3-wood
Dennis Barrett, The Woods at Cherry Creek, 13th hole, 189 yards, 5-iron
Helen Kelly, Garden City Country Club, second hole, 142 yards, driver
Steve Kinney, Heatherwood GC, ninth hole, 145 yards, 8-iron
Joe Naimoli, Heatherwood GC, seventh hole, 140 yards, 4-iron
Tyrone Constantine (of Williston Park), Bears Best Golf Course, Atlanta, third hole, 168 yards, 6-iron
Tom Greene, North Hempstead CC, 17th hole, 230 yards, 5-wood
Mark Huber (of Hempstead), Farmstead Golf & Country Club, Sussex, N.J., third hole, 197 yards, 3-hybrid
Eric Ross, Dix Hills GC, fifth hole, 168 yards, driver
Matt Russ (of Massapequa Park), Glen Riddle G.C., Berlin, Md., fourth hole, 160 yards, 8-iron
John Laurine, Hamlet Willow Creek, 16th hole, 150 yards, 6-iron