Long Island golf: This week's tip

Today's tip

"If you struggle with distance control on lag putts, try this simple drill. Seek out a flat part of the green and aim to a target about 30-40 feet away. Then toss a ball underhand toward your target. Concentrate on how far your arm swings back and through. Once you have the feel for how far your arm needs to swing to toss the ball close to the hole, pick up your putter and try to replicate that feeling. To incorporate this drill into your practice routine, toss one ball to your target and then putt one ball. The distance the two balls travel will be surprisingly similar. Consistently practicing this way will help you control your speed and distance on long putts."

Pat Gunning

PGA assistant professional

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club