LPGA cancels Palos Verdes event after underwriter fails to make payments

By The Associated Press

The LPGA canceled the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship near Los Angeles on Friday because the underwriter of the tournament failed on payments for the 2024 and 2025 tournaments.

Nelly Korda was the defending champion at Palos Verdes Golf Club, which had been scheduled for March 20-23.

The LPGA in a statement said canceling the tournament was unavoidable because the underwriter failed to fulfill “any portion of its payment obligations.” The tour said it would work with title partner Fir Hills and Pak, the Hall of Fame tournament host, to explore other options.

“We remain dedicated to bringing this event back to our schedule to honor the incredible legacy of Seri Pak, who has been a wonderful ambassador for the game and this event,” said Liz Moore, the interim LPGA commissioner.

