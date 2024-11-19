LPGA ends season with big payoff in Florida. PGA Tour plays final event at Sea Island

LPGA Tour

CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Naples, Florida.

Course: Tiburon GC (Gold). Yardage: 6,700. Par: 72.

Prize money: $11 million. Winner's share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-3 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Amy Yang.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Nelly Korda won The Annika.

Notes: The LPGA season ends with a 60-player field for the Race to CME Globe title. ... The winner of the tournament wins the Race to CME Globe and the $4 million prize, among the biggest payoffs in women's sports. ... Nelly Korda is going for her eighth win of the year, the most on the LPGA since Lorena Ochoa in 2007. ... Korda already has gone over $4 million in earnings this year. ... Amy Yang won for the first time on U.S. soil last year, and then picked up her first major this year in the KPMG Women's PGA. ... Carlota Ciganda moved up three spots to earn the 60th and final spot in the field. ... Mao Saigo of Japan has a big lead in the race for LPGA rookie of the year. She is No. 9 in the Race to CME Globe, the highest-ranked player without a victory this year. ... Lydia Ko, Hannah Green and Ruoning each have won three times this year. The other multiple winner this season is Lauren Coughlin.

Next tournament: Grant Thornton Invitational on Dec. 13-15.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA Tour

RSM CLASSIC

Site: St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Course: Sea Island GC. Seaside (Yardage: 7,005, Par: 70) and Plantation (Yardage: 7,060, Par: 72).

Prize money: $7.6 million. Winner's share: $1,368,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ludvig Aberg.

FedEx Cup champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Rafael Campos won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the season that mainly determines the top 125 in the FedEx Cup and who keep full cards for next year. ... Ludvig Aberg plays for the first time since the Tour Championship at the end of August because of surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. ... Aberg is among six players from the top 50 in the world ranking. ... Sea Island typically gets a stronger field from players who live in the area, such as former British Open champion Brian Harman and Chris Kirk. ... Nico Echavarria is at No. 59 in the FedEx Cup. If he stays in the top 60, he will be in the first three $20 million events, including The Sentry at Kapalua. ... The winners gets in the Masters. Only 14 players already are eligible for Augusta National. ... Florida State sophomore Luke Clanton received an exemption. He has made the cut in six of his seven PGA Tour starts, with three finishes in the top 10.

Next tournament: Hero World Challenge on Dec. 5-8.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

European Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia

BMW AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Brisbane, Australia.

Course: Royal Queensland GC. Yardage: 7,084. Par: 71.

Prize money: A$2 million. Winner's share: A$333,333.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 8-9 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Min Woo Lee.

Race to Dubai champion: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Rory McIlroy won the DP World Tour Championship.

Notes: One week after the European tour season, the new one begins. ... Defending champion Min Woo Lee (No. 48) is the only player from the top 50 in the world in the field. ... Cameron Smith is playing his third straight week in PGA Tour of Australasia tournaments. He closed with 74 last week to lose a two-shot lead. ... Former NCAA champion Fred Biondi received an exemption. He turned down a spot in the Masters last year to turn pro. ... Geoff Ogilvy is in the field. He spends much of his time in golf course architecture, most notably the renovation of Medinah No. 3 outside Chicago. ... British Amateur champion Jacob Skov Olesen made it through European tour Q-school and is playing for the first time as a European tour member. ... The tournament dates to 1929. ... The European tour has slightly reduced its fall start to the season, with two events in Australia, two in South Africa and one in Mauritius.

Next week: ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Online: and https://pga.org.au/

___

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Casio World Open, Kochi Kuroshio CC, Kochi, Japan. Defending champion: Taichi Nabetani. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Asian Tour: Link Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong GC, Hong Kong. Defending champion: Ben Campbell. Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (NBC Sports app), 1-3:30 a.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://asiantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: PGA Championship, St. Francis Links, St. Francis Bay, South Africa. Defending champion: Rupert Kaminski. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: JLPGA Tour Championship Ricoh Cup, Miyazaki CC, Miyazaki, Japan. Defending champion: Miyuu Yamashita. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/