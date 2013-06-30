Michelle Wie does not return to finish second round

In her television commercial for a car company, Michelle Wie attracts attention when she drives up to a golf club for her tee time. But Saturday at Sebonack, she raised eyebrows by withdrawing from the U.S. Women's Open rather than showing up at 7 a.m. to complete her final hole of the suspended second round.

Wie cited illness, but she was 11 over par and knew she had no chance to make the cut of 6 over. Candie Kung also withdrew with three holes left to play, but she doesn't enjoy Wie's status and it's not her national championship.

"I know it's not going to be viewed well by the public," said Stacy Lewis, who is No. 2 in the world and understands the responsibility that goes with being the top American. "I know she's frustrated with her game, but it's the U.S. Open. I think you've got to get back out there and finish. It's a tough call.

"I think if I was in that situation, I would post a score. That's my personality, the way I play. I don't give up on things."

Lewis is very friendly with Wie and is well aware of her struggle to live up to expectations. She expressed surprise at Wie's decision.

"I think it shows how frustrated she is more than anything," Lewis said. "Everybody wants her to play good golf because it's good for the game."

Morgan Pressel, another top American player, reserved comment on Wie's decision, but Pressel added: "For me, I'm happy to be here. It's my favorite tournament of the year, and I have one day to finish strong."

During Ch. 4's telecast of the third round, Golf Channel announcer Gary Koch said: "To be honest with you, I think that when you tee off in a tournament, you have an obligation to finish whether you miss the cut or win the tournament. It could be that she is just sick of not playing very well.''