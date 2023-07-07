SportsGolf

Nacho Elvira's birdie blitz gives him 1-shot lead in Denmark

By The Associated Press

FARSO, Denmark — Nacho Elvira moved ahead of first-round leader Robert MacIntyre by a stroke after carding an 8-under 62 in the Made in HimmerLand on Friday.

Elvira started his second round with a blizzard of birdies; five in a row from the third hole to be 6 under through seven holes. He bogeyed once, on the 11th, but immediately birdied the next with a five-foot putt.

“That was what I call a quick start,” Elvira said.

He was 9 under at the European tour event, after MacIntyre followed his opening 64 with a 68.

Ross Fisher was two shots off the pace thanks to a 67.

In fourth at 6 under were Marc Warren, the 2014 champion, and fellow Scot Richie Ramsay. They both shot 64s.

