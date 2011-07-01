Park's run ends in Public Links semi

Annie Park's run at the Women's Amateur Public Links Championship came to an end on Friday, but not before she made it to the semifinals and beat Tiger Woods' niece along the way.

The 16-year-old from Levittown -- who has been taught by Woods' coach, Sean Foley -- lost in the semifinals on Friday to Brianna Do of Vietnam, 2 and 1, at the Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore.

In the morning quarterfinals Park defeated Cheyenne Woods, 3 and 2. She also beat the highly regarded Julie Yang in the round of 16 on Thursday, winning that match 1-up, as she did the previous two matches.

In the Friday matches, Park started out the same way in both, making bogey on the opening two holes to go down by two. But against Woods she steadied herself with a series of pars as Woods' game started to sputter. Park won the fourth and fifth holes to get back to square and won the seventh, eighth and 10th holes to take a 3-up lead. She closed out the match on the 16th hole.

"I chunked my second shot on the first hole. It was so bad," Park said after her match against Woods. "And on the second hole I missed a 3-footer. After that, I woke up and was like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to get it back.' "

Two-down against Do in the afternoon, Park won the sixth and 10th holes to get back to square but never managed to take a lead. Do, who plays for UCLA, birdied the 14th to go 1-up and Park's double-bogey on the 16th put Do 2-up.

Park has her sights on becoming a professional golfer and she has played extensively in American Junior Golf Association events. It was at an AJGA tournament that a fellow competitor recommended Woods' coach.

Do and Texas high school star Marissa Dodd will play for the title Saturday, with the winner earning an exemption into the U.S. Women's Amateur.