Patrick Reed shoots 59 with preferred lies on Asian Tour

By The Associated Press

HONG KONG — Patrick Reed became the ninth player this year with a 59 or lower, closing with four straight birdies for an 11-under 69 on Saturday to take a lead in the Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour.

The score will not be recognized as a record on the Asian Tour because of preferred lies, in which players could lift, clean and place the golf balls in the short grass.

John Catlin also had a 59 on the Asian Tour this year in Macau, another International Series tournament on the Asian Tour, which remains the record.

Reed opened with five straight birdies and finished with four straight birdies. He was three strokes ahead of Rashid Khan of India and Nitithorn Thippong of Thailand.

The other sub-60 rounds this year included two on the PGA Tour, three on the Korn Ferry Tour and one each in the LIV Golf League and PGA Tour Americas. Cristobal Del Solar shot 57 on the Korn Ferry Tour, the lowest round of the year and matching the lowest on a professional tour.

Patrick Reed shoots 59 with preferred lies on Asian Tour
