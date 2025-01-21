PGA Tour stays in California and misses a pair of stars at Torrey Pines

PGA Tour

FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

Site: San Diego.

Course: Torrey Pines GC South (Yardage: 7,765. Par: 72) and North (Yardage: 7,258. Par: 72).

Prize money: $9.3 million. Winner's share: $1.674 million.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS); Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Matthieu Pavon.

FedEx Cup leader: Hideki Matsuyama.

Collin Morikawa acknowledges the gallery after making his shot on the 14th green during the final round of The Sentry golf event, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. Credit: AP/Matt York

Last week: Sepp Straka won The American Express.

Notes: The tournament starts on Wednesday to avoid the NFL conference championships. ... The field lost two keys players when double major winner and San Diego native Xander Schauffele chose not to enter for the first time in his career, and Collin Morikawa withdrew with flu-like symptoms. ... Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama are the only players from the top 10 in the world playing at Torrey. The field also features 17 of the top 50. ... Akshay Bhatia withdrew a week after playing in the Dubai Desert Classic. ... Florida State junior Luke Clanton received a sponsor exemption as he tries to lock up a PGA Tour card when he leaves college. Clanton missed only his second cut two weeks ago in the Sony Open. ... Eric Cole, Rafael Campos, Harry Hall and Peter Malnati are playing for the fourth straight week. ... The leading five players in points from the Sony Open, American Express and Farmers get into the signature event next week at Pebble Beach.

Next week: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

European tour

RAS AL KHAIMAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

Course: Al Hamra GC. Yardage: 7,378. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner's share: $416,667.

Television: Thursday, 3:30-8:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 3:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-8 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thorbjorn Olesen.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Last week: Tyrrell Hatton won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Notes: This is the second of four straight tournaments in the Middle East. ... Thorbjorn Olesen is one of four players from the top 100 in the world ranking in the field. ... Patrick Reed is playing for the second straight week on the European tour. He tied for 10th last week in the Dubai Desert Classic. ... Daniel Hillier of New Zealand is playing a week after he was runner-up to Tyrrell Hatton in Dubai. ... Reed is among three LIV Golf players in the field. The others are Thomas Pieters and David Puig. ... The field includes Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland, who is debating whether to take a spot with LIV Golf. ... Former PGA champion Jimmy Walker was offered an invitation. This will be his third straight European tour start dating to the Irish Open last fall. ... Brandon Wu and Martin Trainer are playing from the category that offers four spots to PGA Tour players who were between No. 126 and No. 200 in the FedEx Cup.

Next week: Bahrain Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LPGA Tour

Last tournament: Jeeno Thitikul won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next week: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Race to CME Globe champion: Jeeno Thitikul.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Ernie Els won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Next tournament: Trophy Hassan II in Morocco on Feb. 6-8.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Bahamas Great Abaco Classic ends on Wednesday.

Next week: Panama Championship.

Points leader: Hank Lebioda.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

Asian Tour: Smart Infinity Philippine Open, The Manila Southwoods G&CC (Masters), Manila, Philippines. Previous winner: Clyde Mondilla (2019). Online: https://asiantour.com/

Sunshine Tour: SDC Open, Zebula CC, Bela-Bela, South Africa. Defending champion: Rhys Enoch. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

PGA Tour of Australasia: Webex Players Series Victoria, Rosebud CC, Rosebud, Australia. Previous winner: Kazuma Kobori. Online: https://pga.org.au/