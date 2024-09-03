Rosters for the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal
MONTREAL — Rosters for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 27-30 at Royal Montreal (c-captain’s pick):
International Team
Captain: Mike Weir
Byeong Hun An, South Korea
c-Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
c-Corey Conners, Canada
Jason Day, Australia
c-Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
Sungjae Im, South Korea
Tom Kim, South Korea
c-Si Woo Kim, South Korea
c-Min Woo Lee, Australia
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
c-Taylor Pendrith, Canada
Adam Scott, Australia
Team USA
Captain: Jim Furyk
c-Keegan Bradley
c-Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
c-Tony Finau
c-Russell Henley
c-Max Homa
c-Brian Harman
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Sahith Theegala
