Rosters for the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal

Scottie Scheffler listens to X speak after Scheffler the final...

Scottie Scheffler listens to X speak after Scheffler the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Jason Allen

By The Associated Press

MONTREAL — Rosters for the Presidents Cup, to be played Sept. 27-30 at Royal Montreal (c-captain’s pick):

International Team

Captain: Mike Weir

Byeong Hun An, South Korea

c-Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa

c-Corey Conners, Canada

Jason Day, Australia

c-Mackenzie Hughes, Canada

Keegan Bradley holds up the BMW Championship and J.K. Wadley...

Keegan Bradley holds up the BMW Championship and J.K. Wadley Trophies after winning the BMW Championship golf event at Castle Pines Golf Club, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Castle Rock, Colo. Credit: AP/Matt York

Sungjae Im, South Korea

Tom Kim, South Korea

c-Si Woo Kim, South Korea

c-Min Woo Lee, Australia

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, holds his trophy after winning the...

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, holds his trophy after winning the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

Hideki Matsuyama, Japan

c-Taylor Pendrith, Canada

Adam Scott, Australia

Team USA

Captain: Jim Furyk

c-Keegan Bradley

c-Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

c-Tony Finau

c-Russell Henley

c-Max Homa

c-Brian Harman

Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Sahith Theegala

