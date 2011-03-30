Reilly goes south to help game go north

Mark Reilly, 16, of Babylon is planning an ambitious schedule this season. In fact, he made sure he didn't have an offseason, moving upward with his game by heading south in late November. He finished second among 126 top teenage golfers at the George Holliday Memorial Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Reilly, whose father Mike is the pro at Peninsula Golf Club in Massapequa, shot 3-under par through three rounds. During his second round, he made three eagles, all on par 5s that were longer than 500 yards.

He was still 15 at the time and finished 11 strokes ahead of the nearest competitor in the 14-15 age group. Matt Lowe of Farmingdale also was among the leaders, finishing tied for 16th overall -- best among golfers in the Class of 2014.

Senior opportunity

The Salisbury Senior Golf Club is inviting prospective members to a meeting Tuesday, April 5 at the VFW Hall, 155 Searingtown Road, Albertson. Anyone 60 and older with a Nassau County Senior Leisure Pass is eligible to participate. The club plays weekly at Eisenhower Park (once Salisbury Park). For information call 516-541-5496.

Outings

The New York Dance Theatre / Frank Ohman School of Ballet will host an outing Monday, April 25, at Smithtown Landing Golf Club. Call 631-462-6266 . . . The Ann Liguori Charity Golf Classic will be held May 17 at Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society's Camp Adventure and Jill Jayne's nutritional education assemblies. Call 516-316-2591 or visit annliguori.com.