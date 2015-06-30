Report: $3 million belonging to Phil Mickelson linked to money-laundering scheme

Golfer Phil Mickelson has been linked to an illegal gambling scheme but has not been charged with a crime and is not under investigation, according to an ESPN report.

Almost $3 million of Mickelson's money was transferred to a man who pleaded guilty last week to money laundering and illegal sports betting. That man, identified in the report as Gregory Silveira, faces up to 60 years in prison.

Silveira got the money from an unnamed "gambling client" and moved it to multiple other accounts, according to the report. Sources familiar with the case said Mickelson, who was not named in court documents, is that client, the report said.