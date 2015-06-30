SportsGolf

Report: $3 million belonging to Phil Mickelson linked to money-laundering scheme

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole...

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Chambers Bay on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in University Place, Wash. Credit: AP / Matt York

Golfer Phil Mickelson has been linked to an illegal gambling scheme but has not been charged with a crime and is not under investigation, according to an ESPN report.

Almost $3 million of Mickelson's money was transferred to a man who pleaded guilty last week to money laundering and illegal sports betting. That man, identified in the report as Gregory Silveira, faces up to 60 years in prison.

Silveira got the money from an unnamed "gambling client" and moved it to multiple other accounts, according to the report. Sources familiar with the case said Mickelson, who was not named in court documents, is that client, the report said.

