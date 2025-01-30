Rory McIlroy makes an ace at Spyglass Hill in his 1st PGA Tour event since September

SportsGolf

By The Associated Press

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Rory McIlroy's first round on the PGA Tour this season included an ace.

McIlroy aced the 15th hole at Spyglass Hill in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday. The world's third-ranked player rattled the flagstick from 119 yards out with a wedge, and the ball dropped into the cup.

The hole-in-one helped McIlroy shoot a 6-under 66 in the first round.

It was the second career ace on tour for McIlroy, who made his first during the opening round of the 2023 Travelers Championship.

Prior to this week, McIlroy had not played on the PGA Tour since the Tour Championship last September.

Shane Lowry also had an ace in the opening round. Lowry's shot at the famous, 113-yard seventh hole at Pebble Beach rolled in and set off a raucous celebration with his caddie and playing partners.

