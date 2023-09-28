Ryder Cup 2023 Day 1 foursomes pairings

Opening festivities are over and the matchups are set for the first session of this year's Ryder Cup.

The United States and European teams are ready to go at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. The competition begins with foursomes matches in Friday's early window, in which players on each team alternate shots using the same ball.

American captain Zach Johnson will call on Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns for the opening group to start Team USA's bid to retain the Ryder Cup, while European captain Luke Donald picked Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton to get started.

Here are the tee times and pairings for each team for Friday's first seasson. (All times Eastern)

1:35 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, United States, vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe.

1:50 a.m. — Max Homa and Brian Harman, United States, vs. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Europe.

2:05 a.m. — Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa, United States, vs. Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, Europe.

2:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Europe.