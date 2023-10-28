Sampson Zheng shoots 65 to take third-round lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia — In otherwise difficult scoring conditions, Sampson Zheng shot a 6-under 65 at Royal Melbourne on Saturday to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur.

Chinese player Zheng's three-round total of 3-under 210 was the only score under par in the tournament which awards the winner an invitation to the 2024 Masters and a spot in next year’s British Open at Royal Troon, along with being exempt from qualifying for the British Amateur.

Australian Billy Dowling shot 73 and was in second place at 1-over 214. Tied for third, five strokes behind Zheng, were first-round leader Kazuma Kobori of New Zealand, who shot 74 Saturday, and second-round co-leader Ding Wenyi of China, who had a third-round 76.

Zheng had an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys on the Royal Melbourne composite course that was last used for international competition at the 2019 Presidents Cup.

One of Zheng's birdies came on the 300-meter (330-yard) par-4 13th hole when he drove to just off the right of the green and two-putted for a three.

After tough conditions at Royal Melbourne over the first two rounds, the cut for the top 60 and ties was made at 12-over 154.