Linnea Strom shoots 11-under 60 to overcome 7-stroke deficit, win ShopRite LPGA Classic by a shot

GALLOWAY, N.J. — Linnea Strom shot a tournament-record 11-under 60 on Sunday to overcome a seven-stroke deficit and win the ShopRite LPGA Classic by a shot for her first LPGA Tour title.

After making the cut on the number Saturday, Strom teed off at 8:20 a.m. — three hours, 40 minutes before the final group — on the Bay Course at Seaview Resort.

Strom had an eagle — chipping in from 15 feet on the par-5 ninth — and nine birdies to get to 14-under 199. The 27-year-old Swede birdied the last three holes and four of the last five, finishing about 15 minutes before the final group teed off.

“Honestly, really did not expect this waking up today,” Strom said. “This is proof that you should never give up. Just go out there and give it your all.”

She had the lowest final-round score by a winner in LPGA Tour history and matched the second-lowest score overall. Annika Sorenstam set the record with a 59 in the second round of the 2001 Standard Register PING. The previous best final round for a winner was a 61 by Inbee Park in the 2014 Manulife Financial LPGA Classic.

Strom started the day tied for 52nd for by far the biggest comeback by position on the tour since 1984. The previous largest comeback by position since 1984 was Ayako Okamoto in a tie for 23rd at the 1987 Lady Keystone Open.

“I think I just tried to do as well as I could and I honestly didn’t think I was playing for winning,” Strom said; “I mean, obviously, always want to win in the back of your head, but I just tried to put a good score out there today. I’m very proud of how I handled myself all around today.”

Linnea Strom, of Sweden, tees off from the 14th hole during the final round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Galloway, N.J. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Strom won after missing the cuts in five of her last six events. The former Arizona State star is the 15th Swedish player to win on the tour.

“For sure have been moments where I’ve been doubting myself if I’m good enough to win out here,” Strom said. “So it’s just very special to prove it to myself today that I do belong here.”

Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue of Japan tied for second. Khang closed with a 66, and Furue shot 65.

“Yesterday in interview, I told you guys that we saw 10 under and you never know what to expect out there,” Khang said. “You asked me how far you had to be back, and apparently 7 was good spot to be. Overall, it’s very impressive what Linnea did today.”

Linnea Strom, of Sweden, looks back after sinking a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round of the LPGA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Galloway, N.J. Strom sets a tournament record with 11 under par. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand was 12 under after a 65.