Smithtown's Liu helps U.S. win Junior Ryder Cup

Jim Liu of Smithtown received the opportunity of a lifetime Wednesday, getting to meet members of the Ryder Cup teams at Celtic Manor in Wales and going into the meeting with a record that all of the pros could envy this week.

Liu, 15, went 2-0-1 to help the United States retain the Junior Ryder Cup, 13 1/2-10 1/2, at Gleneagles, Scotland, Tuesday against the European juniors.

Liu and partners won both team events in the two-day match against Europe. Then he rallied on the final hole in singles to finish all square with Kristoffer Ventura of Norway. There he is, in a blue team blazer, with the rest of the U.S. squad, holding the cup on rydercup.com.

"I played well today and we just happened to tie," he said in an e-mail Tuesday. "Captain [M.G.] Orender and the entire PGA staff were extremely helpful. It was such a fun week."

Outings

Friends Fore the Smithtown Community Golf Outing, supporting the Smithtown Children's Foundation, will be Monday at The Hamlet Golf & Country Club, Commack. Visit smithtownchildrensfoundation.com . . . Theodore Roosevelt Council, Boy Scouts of America, Second Annual Outing for Scouting will be Oct. 12 at the Town of Oyster Bay Golf Course. Call 516-797-7600, ext. 103 . . . The inaugural Floral Park High School Athletic Booster Club Golf Outing will be Oct. 18 at Harbor Links, Port Washington. Call 917-912-3074.